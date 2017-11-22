DoJ Tells Congress What They Can Ask Informant, Lou Dobbs Asks If Sessions Is Crooked

The DoJ apparently doesn’t respect the separation of powers and will tell the congressional committees investigating Uranium One the parameters of the interview with the informant.

Lou Dobbs discussed it on his show with Clinton Cash author Peter Schweizer. He immediately brought up the Mueller probe and what appears to be utter corruption.

Mueller wants documents surrounding the firing of James Comey and Dobbs addressed that, calling the Mueller probe a “farce”.

Schweizer said he supported the Russia probe in the beginning but it has “gone well beyond the scope.” All he wanted was an investigation of Uranium One.

“We know the FBI field offices looked at this,” Schweizer said. “This was on the front page of the Wall Street Journal. We know that they went to the Obama Department of Justice asking for subpoenas and powers to investigate further and they were blocked. And that’s where it has been stuck, really, since then.” He says he hopes that Congress looking into it will help.

Dobbs doesn’t have much faith in the congressional committees since they haven’t achieved anything in the past.

A frustrated Dobbs said, “I’ve watched Congressional committees from Fast and Furious to Benghazi and the list goes on. I don’t believe for a moment these committees will do work worthy of anything.”

“And until we have a grand jury and until we have a Justice Department investigation, and the cowards and the knaves who lead the Department of Justice, their souls will go to Hell for what they’re doing here or not doing.”

Dobbs segued into the testimony by the informant that will be preceded by a DoJ lecture defining the topics and lines of questioning.

Who are they to tell Congress what they can ask?

Schweizer said, “This is truly bizarre. You’ve got these three congressional committees, House Intelligence, House Oversight and Senate Judiciary, that want to meet with this whistleblower and they are an independent branch of government.”

“And the Department of Justice is basically saying, ‘Well hold on, before you talk with him, we want to talk to you and essentially they want to, I think, apparently frame what they think the committee should hear.'” Schweizer said it is “ridiculous.”

Dobbs asked, seething, “Is Jeff Sessions crooked?”

Schweizer said, “Who knows what their motivation is” and pointed to the obvious, the Attorney General has not taken a leadership role.

Sounds like corruption or maybe he’s unaware.

Dobbs wonders if Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weissmann, and Robert Mueller are crooked. Schweizer hopes the whistleblower will help answer that question.

Dobbs ended expressing some anger that Congress was allowing the DoJ to tell them what they can ask.