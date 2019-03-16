Don Jr Defends Chelsea After Ranting Radical Blames Her for NZ Tragedy

Donald Trump Jr. defended Chelsea Clinton on Saturday after she was confronted at a vigil honoring the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks and accused of spreading hatred.

“It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism,” Don Jr. wrote on Twitter.

“We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem,” he added.

So far, Chelsea hasn’t insulted him for defending her.

Chelsea was attacked verbally by a woman at a memorial service. The irrational woman attacker actually blamed Chelsea for the New Zealand massacre. The reason she gave for that ridiculous comment is Chelsea called out Ilhan Omar’s blatant anti-Semitism.

Unfortunately, perhaps caught off-guard, Chelsea felt the need to profusely apologize. She had nothing to apologize for and the ranting radical is way out of bounds.

The radical’s friend, who had posted the clip, has since deleted her Twitter account after her video went viral and she experienced backlash.

This is a case of the crazy left eating their own.

Watch her scream:

Here’s the video that @Esor__Fasa put up where her friend is attacking Chelsea Clinton at a memorial service and linking her to the New Zealand massacre because Chelsea dared to call out Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism. After heavy criticism, @Esor__Fasa deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/njjL9LsRKI — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 16, 2019