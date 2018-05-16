Don Lemon’s Boyfriend on ‘Creepy Porn Lawyer’ Avenatti

CNN host Don Lemon‘s boyfriend Tim Malone was not thrilled with his partner’s interview with ‘creepy porn lawyer’ Michael Avenatti. Malone didn’t refer to Avenatti as a ‘creepy porn lawyer’but he said enough.

Avenatti appeared on Lemon’s show CNN Tonight on Monday within hours of the ‘creepy porn lawyer’ threatening to personally sue two Daily Caller reporters, Peter Hasson and Joe Simonson for defamation. He didn’t explain what was defamatory about their piece.

The two reporters published an article about his sketchy business dealings. Avenatti has been on all the left-wing channels but he won’t go on Fox News. There us a good reason for that and his boyfriend Tim Malone said it’s no coindicence.

Simonson, in a Daily Caller News Foundation article published Tuesday, said Malone reached out to him via Twitter Monday night after Lemon’s interview with Avenatti. Malone described their online conversation as one aimed to “gauge my thoughts on CNN and the controversial lawyer who just threatened a lawsuit against me, my colleague Peter Hasson and my employer.”

Simonson asked Malone if he thought Lemon should have pressed Avenatti more.

“I guess, yeah,” Malone replied.

Simonson wrote in the article that he told Malone he wished Lemon “would have pushed [Avenatti] more,” and that Malone replied: “connect the dots.”

The Daily Caller reporter asked Malone to clarify. According to Simonson, this exchange followed:

“Does [Sean] Hannity push Trump…in interviews or on stories?” Malone asked.

“Haha, well what do you think? They’re close friends.” [Simonson] responded.

“Bingo!” Malone replied. “You don’t think Avenatti is smart enough to try and befriend the liberal media?”

Malone, a real estate mogul, said the media has been “way too easy” on Avenatti and his past. “No one is doing their research” but recent articles suggest they are starting to.

