Donald Trump, Heroic Revolutionary of Middle America

We are engaged in a civil war between our founding principles and a hard left. Yet only one side fighting. It is at this time, an unlikely hero leads our nation. President Trump is Middle America’s revolutionary.

President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., called his father a “blue collar billionaire” and it does aptly describe him. Pat Buchanan has an even better descriptor – the “Middle American Radical.” The President is middle America’s fighter for truth, justice, and the American Way.

Middle America has had no voice and President Trump has given us one. Americans couldn’t fight back, so he does it for us. We had no weapons, and he gave us the bully pulpit and twitter.

He is our unpolished JFK and we can only pray he doesn’t meet the same fate.

The President is not bound by silly restrictions placed on conservatives (or Liberatarians, Conservatives, and moderate Republicans) at a time when they obviously will not work. The President has instinctively chosen his own path and, much as Ronald Reagan and JFK did, he has reached into the soul of America. Specifically, the America that is not divided by race or gender or religion or sexual preferences, but one that “longs to be free” according to the rule of law, and to be free together.

Buchanan’s article in Townhall is a must-read. In describing Trump, Pat begins with quotes by Frank Cannon in The Federalist.

TRUMP ISN’T A CONSERVATIVE

In a Federalist essay, “Trump Isn’t a Conservative — And That’s a Good Thing,” Frank Cannon comes close to the mark.

Trump, he writes, “would more accurately be described as a ‘radical anti-progressive'” who is “at war with the progressives who have co-opted American civil society.” Moreover, Trump “is willing to go further than any other previous conservative to defeat them.”

Many “elite conservatives,” writes Cannon, believe the “bedrock institutions” they treasure are “not subject to the same infectious politicization to which the rest of society has succumbed.”

This belief is naive, says Cannon, “ridiculous on its face.”

“Radical anti-progressives” recognize that many institutions — the academy, media, entertainment and the courts — have been co-opted and corrupted by the left. And as these institutions are not what they once were, they no longer deserve the respect they once had.

This comes at a time when we desperately need a hero.

As Buchanan writes, we see the reluctance to criticize the institutions by so many who were bathed in respect for them from birth, but that was before the hallowed institutions began to erode. He mentions the “cradle Catholics” who can’t say a word against the church, even as scandals eat away at it.

TRUMP, HERO, ICONOCLAST, REVOLUTIONARY

Buchanan writes: Trump sees many institutions as fortresses lately captured by radical progressives that must be attacked and besieged if they are to be recaptured and liberated. Cannon deals with three such politicized institutions: the media, the NFL, and the courts.

Trump does not attack freedom of the press but rather the moral authority and legitimacy of co-opted media institutions. It is what CNN has become, not what CNN was, that Trump disrespects.

These people are political enemies posturing as journalists who create “fake news” to destroy me, says Trump. Enraged media, responding, reveal themselves to be not far removed from what Trump says they are.

And, since Trump, media credibility has plummeted.

Buchanan is equally eloquent in clarifying Trump’s brilliance in explaining his taking on the “untouchable NFL”. The President knew Middle America would side with him against their “taking a knee”.

The author also deals with the courts.

Trump has not attacked an independent judiciary, but courts like the Ninth Circuit, controlled by progressives and abusing their offices to advance progressive goals, and federal judges using lifetime tenure and political immunity to usurp powers that belong to the president — on immigration, for example.

Among the reasons Congress is disrespected is that it let the Supreme Court seize its power over social policy and convert itself into a judicial dictatorship — above Congress.

BEATING BACK THE REDS

There was a “red scare”, Buchanan says, and heroes like Jack Kennedy, Joe McCarthy, and Richard Nixon went after them when that was what was needed.

Though the latter two were much reviled, they did terrify the Progressives, the Communists. While McCarthy might have been too unkind or gone too far, he wasn’t wrong. Do you see it now?

While President Trump doesn’t speak with Kennedy’s eloquence, he speaks to the common man. While he doesn’t follow the rules, what better time for an iconoclast? Those who don’t see him as a hero, only need to look at the abuse he takes for a Middle America being drowned in a sea of elitist leftists who are corrupting all that made us what we are.

Don’t look at the President through the eyes of the media or the left, look at him through your eyes.

Listen to JFK’s “secret society” speech. We would do well to remember it now.