Donald Trump Jr Releases His “3 Whopping Responses” to Wikileaks in Latest Fake Scandal

An allegedly bombshell article in the Atlantic suggested three meager direct messages between Donald Trump Jr. and the Wikileaks Twitter account were somehow evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

The article insinuated that the communications went on from September 2016 to July 2017 but Wikileaks was talking to itself from October 2016 to July 2017 and nothing much was said prior to that.

The Atlantic also speculated that Trump Jr. acted on Wikileak’s suggestions but presented no evidence. All the article proved was that Trump Jr. didn’t care at all about the Wikileaks communications.

Trump Jr. released his three communications with Wikileaks Monday evening. CNN is trying to tie Donald Jr. to the DNC hacking/leaks this evening but they failed. There is nothing there.

Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SiwTqWtykA— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2017