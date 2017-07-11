Donald Trump Jr.’s Emails from a U.K. Publicist Mention the Russian Government

A U.K. tabloid reporter and publicist named Rob Goldstone emailed Donald Trump Jr. a year ago indicating the Russian government wanted to help Trump. They allegedly had opposition research on Hillary Clinton to share. None of that came to pass but you would never know from today’s reporting.

What we know from today’s Russia collusion story is Trump’s son thought he was getting anti-Hillary opposition research from a Russian lawyer. We also know that the publicist who sent the information thought the Russian government wanted to help Trump. The entire event was said to be orchestrated by two Russians the Trump’s worked with and respected.

In addition, the NY Times presented the story as if there was evidence of collusion, then admitted there was none.

The email exchange

Donald Trump Jr. released the full email chain with the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya with a statement. He did so after the NY Times revealed they were in possession of the emails and were planning to publish them. However, if Trump Jr. hadn’t released them, CNN would have doctored them or put more of a spin on them. It should be noted he didn’t use Bleachbit or a hammer on his emails.

In the email exchange with Rob Goldstone, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to meet with a Russian woman based on a conversation Goldstone allegedly had with a man named Emin with whom Trump Jr. worked on the Moscow Miss Universe beauty pageant.

The Trump family has a lot of respect for Emin and his father Aras. which is how they were lured into this meeting.

Goldstone is a U.K. publicist and tabloid reporter who tweets selfies everywhere. He’s not a significant player anywhere.

Because Emin was mentioned, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to talk with the woman. At first he tried a phone call but that didn’t work out. He instead had a brief meeting with her. As it turns out, she only wanted to discuss Russian adoptions and the Magnitsky Act. There was no opposition research offered and she says now that she never intended to present any.

Trump Jr. said the entire meeting was the most insane nonsense he ever heard and it agitated him.

“As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was the most inane nonsense I ever heard. And was actually agitated by it,” Trump Jr. said. He also said his father was not involved in this.

This entire fiasco took place before the Russian collusion story blew up.

The woman lawyer did not work for the Russian government.

The exchange that has the media agog

This next screenshot in the email exchange is the one that has the media wild with speculation. It should be noted that this is from a dubious source – Goldstone – and there was no information offered at the meeting. The Russian government did not provide any high-level information. This is merely a premise. There are no facts.

Keep in mind that Hillary did the same thing with the Ukraine government. She also followed Soros’s recommendations as it concerns Albania, et al.

In addition, the Russian dossier commissioned by the Democrats was based on information from Russian spies , officials and gossips who were attempting to make Donald Trump look bad.

The full exchange

Here’s my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

No proof

It’s not a smoking gun as the media would have you believe. There is no evidence of collusion and the meeting took place under false pretenses.

The Russian lawyer appears to have been working with FusionGPS according to the White House. That is the company that put the Russian dossier together.

It should be noted that the New York Times has been writing about emails they hadn’t seen.

The emails do not indicate the lawyer was a Russian proxy. It is only Goldstone who says the Russian government supports Trump. Goldstone today denies any knowledge of involvement by the Russian government in this one year old exchange.

The Times admits that it is unclear whether “Mr. Goldstone had direct knowledge of the origin of the damaging material”. Goldstone might not have known where it came from. There is no evidence the Russians wanted Trump to win.

There is still no evidence

The NY Times knows the source , Rob Goldstone, is not a reliable source and they know there is no proof, yet they reported it as if it was proven Russian collusion. There is no proof that Donald Jr. knew anything about any broader-based effort by Russia to support Trump.

Why are we hearing about this now if it’s proof?

There are no facts but it does have a lot of fodder for gossip. There was no information from Russia and none about Hillary. The woman lawyer who showed up was only there to talk about adoptions and the sanctions preventing them. She is closer to FusionGPS than to high-level Russian officials

Donald Jr. tweeted:

Media & Dems are extremely invested in the Russia story. If this nonsense meeting is all they have after a yr, I understand the desperation! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017