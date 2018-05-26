Donald Trump Jr. Shadow Banned, Saying His Name Encourages “Harmful Behavior”

In an astonishing video posted Friday, Donald Trump Jr. showed how, whenever he searched for his own name on Instagram, he received a warning message claiming that posts that contain his full name as a hashtag “encourage” harmful behavior.

If the President’s son is censored, who won’t be targeted by these statists? It’s time to worry. This is fascism.

“Posts with words or tags you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death. If you’re going through something difficult, we’d like to help,” the warning message read every time Trump Jr. tried to search for his name.

He references ‘Zuck’, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, which owns Instagram.

DONALD TRUMP JR. POSTED

DonaldjtrumpjrHonestly it’s time for me to put this out there. For weeks I’ve been watching my #instagram analytics and noticed a crazy drop off in new followers. I used to average around 10,000 + new followers a week and then it just dropped off. See screenshot from last week where despite over 7,000,000 impressions THAT WEEK I added 0 new followers. Also see video and pic where a friend searching MY NAME got a message warning that “Posts with words or tags you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death”… REALLY?!?! Are you fricken kidding me? @zuck this is insane. I get that my 3 year old Chloe can be pretty aggressive as are a few of my humorous memes, but this is ridiculous. If this account “could cause harm and even lead to death” we have serious problems. The #shadowban nonsense and the hysteria RE any conservative thought has to stop. #enough #mastersoftheuniverse#censorship

If you go to the account, you won’t be able to share it.

Here are a few of the responses:

0v0j0e I have the same thing when I search your name , also your posts are not showing in my feed I need to go to your page to see@donaldjtrumpjr

I have the same thing when I search your name , also your posts are not showing in my feed I need to go to your page to see@donaldjtrumpjr janer911 It’s happening to me as well

It’s happening to me as well cbranchingout An’ zats du troop 9or however Daffy Duck would’ve spit his words out)!

An’ zats du troop 9or however Daffy Duck would’ve spit his words out)! palmyregarnett @jdymelitaTROLL, get a life!

@jdymelitaTROLL, get a life! 1023mediaCompletely ridiculous. Can you begin to imagine the uproar if this were happening to Hillary and her supporters?

Donald Trump Jr. said it’s time to put it out.

Honestly it’s time for me to put this out… https://t.co/RpiwrAftWW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 25, 2018