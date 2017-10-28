Donald Trump Jr’s Trump Tower Meeting Looks Like a Set Up

Donald Trump Jr. has been on the hot seat, at least in the media, for a meeting he held with a sketchy group of Russians and others, some of whom are tied to Fusion GPS, the firm that put the infamous dossier together.

Trump Jr. has testified before Congress and government investigators. Hopefully he hasn’t made any mistakes because he is a target. Perjury is the easiest way to entrap targets and there is a witch hunt going on.

The meeting last year was apparently to get opposition research on Hillary Clinton and ended up being a confused discussion about the Magnitsky Act and Russian adoptions.

At the time of the Trump Jr. meeting, Fusion GPS was being paid by Russians to lobby against the Magnitsky Act.

The meeting was arranged by a low-level music publicist named Rob Goldstone who has ties to Russians in the music industry.

Fusion GPS reportedly also has ties to Rob Goldstone but said they had nothing to do with setting up the meeting in Trump Tower. “Fusion GPS learned about this meeting from news reports and had no prior knowledge of it. Any claim that Fusion GPS arranged or facilitated this meeting in any way is false.”

They have lied in the past.

Members of the President’s legal team have identified Goldstone, the acquaintance “who sought the meeting, is associated with Fusion GPS,” according to a report by Circa News.

That statement was backed up by another statement from a spokesman for Trump’s legal team to The Independent.

“Specifically, we have learned that the person who sought the meeting is associated with Fusion GPS, a firm which according to public reports, was retained by Democratic operatives to develop opposition research on the President and which commissioned the phony Steele dossier,” Mark Corallo said. Mark Corallo is/was a Trump team PR spokesperson.

Mr. Goldstone has worked on the Miss Universe pageant and works with a manager for Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star and son of a Russian developer. Donald Jr. knows Agalaorov and said that is what led him to thing it would be okay to meet.

Mark Stewart, general counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, testified this past week that Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier, has been working as a contractor for the FBI for years. That’s not all Stewart revealed.

On page three of his testimony he said that three of the individuals who attended the meeting on June 9, 2016 were counterintelligence officer Rinat Akhmetshin, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, and Russian-born interpreter Anatoly Samochornov, all have ties to Fusion GPS dating back to 2015.

He said the House committee wants to investigate the extent of these ties and their potential relationship to the Russian active measures campaign, and the financial records will help.

Fusion GPS has refused to turn over the financial records.

Fusion GPS lobbied on behalf of the Russian government to fight the Magnitsky Act and U.S. sanctions, Stewart testified.

The House committee is investigating the dossier that we now know was opposition research funded by the DNC and the Clinton campaign who were partially reimbursed by the FBI. It has been possibly used to support FISA warrants and as a basis for the Russia-Trump collusion investigation.

There were allegedly eight people at the meeting.

Samochornov seems to dislike Republicans and Trump. The sketchy Akmetshin was granted a visa by Loretta Lynch as was Veselnitskaya around the time of the Trump Tower meeting. Akhmetshin happened to be at the same forum McCain attended when he was told of the dossier. It could be a coincidence. Veselnitskaya also has loose connections to Democrats and John McCain and is no Trump fan.

It needs to be investigated and Mueller isn’t the one to do it.