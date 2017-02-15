President Donald Trump held a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday. The President said he would be comfortable with a one-state solution if all parties agreed to it; he asked Netanyahu to slow down the settlements; and he suggested the US embassy will be moved to Jerusalem.

Among the many comments he made, the President stated that Palestinian children are taught tremendous hate towards Israel, but is it true? The propaganda against Israel is rampant on social media and they like to claim Israel is persecuting Palestinian children.

Here in America,we’re being told that Palestinians want peace and are not the aggressors. Secretary of State John Kerry and his spokesperson John Kirby had no problem creating a moral equivalency between Israel’s self-defense and the Palestinian Authority’s suicide attacks.

That does not appear to be the truth.

In 2015, Israel’s Education Committee in the Knesset (Parliament) held an urgent hearing on Palestinian incitement of violence. Various research institutes, NGOs and representatives from government ministries, including Palestinian Media Watch, presented portions of a research report on the Palestinian Authority education system.

The report showed how violence and hatred is being encouraged and indoctrinated in Palestinian children.

The key facts in this report of the Palestinian education authority are shocking and heartbreaking:

Twenty-five Palestinian schools are named after terrorists, including three named after Dalal Mughrabi, a woman responsible for 37 deaths, and two after Abu Jihad who planned a number of deadly attacks killing more than 100 . There’s even a school named after Saddam Hussein!

Eight elementary schools have are named for the “Mother of Martyrs,” Al-Khansa, promoting the message that it’s desirable to aspire to die as a Martyr for

Allah. For example, a PA schoolbook for 13 year-olds published in

2006 teaches children that “Your enemies seek life while you seek death.”

School insignias glorify terrorists. The logo and official uniform of the Dalal Mughrabi Elementary School for Girls in Hebron displays an image of terrorist Dalal Mughrabi inside the Palestinian Authority map of "Palestine" that erases Israel.

Ping-pong tournaments, chess matches, marathons, and sporting events have all been named after terrorists. Most recently, Fatah sponsored a marathon for youth commemorating terrorist Abu Jihad, who planned attacks that killed 125. At the event’s ceremony: “Secretary of Fatah’s Salfit branch Abd Al-Sattar Awwad said… ‘Abu Jihad will continue to serve as a school for the revolution from which the Palestinian youth will learn. Walk on this path, armed with faith in the revolution.’”

Official Palestinian Authority educational programming for kids includes anti-Semitic teachings and hate speech against Jews and Israelis. PA TV children’s programs have featured anti-Semitic poems that dehumanize Jews. This poem has been recited by young girls on PA TV:

“O, you who murdered Allah’s pious prophets (i.e., Jews in Islamic tradition)

O, you who were brought up on spilling blood

O Sons of Zion, oh most evil among creations

O barbaric monkeys wretched pigs

Jerusalem opposes your throngs

Jerusalem vomits from within it your impurity

Because Jerusalem, you impure ones, is pious, immaculate

And Jerusalem, you who are filth, is clean and pure

I do not fear barbarity

As long as my heart is my Quran and my city

As long as I have my arm and my stones”

Even then-Senator Hillary Clinton, after seeing the materials being taught to Palestinian children in 2007, called it “child abuse.”

Peace will come when the Arabs love their children more than they hate Israel and the rest of us.

This video is from a Palestinian Children’s Festival.

"Peace will come when the Arabs (MUSLIMS) love their children more than they hate us" – Golda Meir #Netanyahu Palestinian Kids Festival

Look at the graduation video of Palestinian children ages 4 to 6 years.

Here is a young boy reciting a lovely poem his elders taught to him.

Palestinian TV is known to teach children to commit massacres.

Barack Obama was never a friend to Israel. The fake news reports will tell you he’s their greatest friend and Donald Trump is the enemy. Netanyahu addressed that fake news Wednesday.

Netanyahu says FAKE NEWS !!!!