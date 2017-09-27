Don’t Believe Your Lyin’ Eyes: Taking a Knee Isn’t About Disrespect for the USA?

The NFL players want you to know that when they kneel before the U.S. flag as the anthem is played, it’s not about the flag or the anthem. Huh? You heard me right. This is what they want you to believe.

If that were the case, why do it during the anthem? Why do it on foreign soil? Why not stop it then?

The Goebbels media and lying NFL don’t want you to believe your lyin’ eyes because they are losing the argument and money.

They want to rewrite history, they want to keep kneeling during the anthem, and they are going to lie to you to make that possible. The Joseph Goebbels MSM is complicit.

Colin Kaepernick started it and he was very clear that it was about the USA, the flag, the police and the country. He said it was about the unjust oppressive USA, social justice and the allegedly brutal police.

Kaepernick said he wouldn’t stand for the anthem because of the “bodies in the street” [actually caused by other blacks]:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

He made that comment as he wore a Castro-Malcolm X t-shirt and cop-pig socks.

ABC News reported that NBA All-Star LeBron James spoke to the press today, after Sunday’s anthem protests at NFL games, which abc described as “peaceful protests”, in which many players took a knee during the national anthem in support of equality.

“It’s powerful what all these athletes are doing,” James said. “It’s not about the disrespect of our flag and the military that’s made this world free.”

He added, “It’s about equality.”

It was only last September that ABC News knew what it was about. ABC News reported in September before the game:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he told NFL Media.

“To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder,” he said.

This week, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called for more empathy on Monday, saying he was proud of the way the Seahawks handled their protest before their loss to the Titans and driving home that it wasn’t pointed at the American flag or law-enforcement.

He’s proud of this.

It’s not about the flag and the police? Is he nuts? Kaepernick started to kneel for the national anthem and said he was doing so to bring attention to racial oppression and police brutality in the United States. There is no question it’s about hating America.

Chicago CBS Local actually rewrote history counting on the drones not thinking for themselves:

“The display that NFL players coordinated Sunday and the league-wide affront to the sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump, who tried to make what was a protest of systematic injustice instead about him — as he is wont to do about anything that aggravates him — was historic while reaction to it highlighted that segregation.”

They wrote further:

“Sunday decimated the talking point that sports aren’t political (they’ve always been). Sunday was a stand against the commander-in-chief who seeks to galvanize his base and who spent the day tweeting through it while Puerto Rico has no electricity.”

The players and their bosses are pretending it’s about Donald Trump now and his alleged disregard for Puerto Rico, echoing Hillary’s last interview with Chris Hayes. They are trying to make it about Donald Trump because they are losing money and are looking bad. They want to do it but without suffering any repercussions.

Salon, like Hillary and CBS, is arguing that making it about the flag is merely a distraction by Trump because he’s allegedly doing nothing for Puerto Rico, which is patently untrue.

The far-left Brennan Center said it’s nonsense to think it’s about the flag and the anthem:

“The protests were mischaracterized as attacks on the flag, the anthem, the military, or the nation itself. As if it were ordained somewhere that one must stand, as opposed to kneel, for the anthem. This is nonsense, of course.”

Nonsense! Of course! They must think we’re the dotards.

In September last year, the craptastic Seattle Seahawks were among the teams protesting alleged oppression and police brutality in support of Colin Kaepernick’s display of disrespect for our flag and our country. They literally said it was about an unjust USA.

The Goebbels MSM and the NFL are literally re-writing history before our eyes, in real time.

Are they doing this to end the playing of the anthem before games, damage football, express their hatred of the USA? Useful idiots? All of the aforementioned?

They’re losing a lot of money. Direct TV is refunding Sunday NFL tickets. People can opt-out of ESPN ads. Optimum is fighting Disney who are trying to make up for ESPN losses by overcharging for the channel. Some cable providers are letting people opt-out of ESPN. Some taxpayers are demanding taxpayer dollars – corporate welfare – stop flowing to the NFL.

Look at this photo of actual oppressed people who had to kneel.