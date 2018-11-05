Don’t Watch This Ad Everyone Wants Banned -NBC, CNN, Fox, Facebook

NBC ran an ad on Sunday that CNN banned. CNN claimed the ad is ‘racist’. Others say it is misleading and contains errors. CNN and leftists on social media complained to NBC so they decided to ban it also.

It is now banned by CNN, ABC we think, NBC, and Fox. Facebook will let people see it but it can’t be monetized.

NBC will no longer run the Trump anti-illegal immigration advertisement, which they called ‘anti-immigration’.

“After further review, we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement.

WARNING! GO TO YOUR SAFE SPACES!

The liberal left #Democrat party does not want you to see this ad. Nor does the liberal tech companies such a Google – They don’t want you to see the truth – Illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes killed our people and wants to kill more. #StopTheCaravan #StopTheInvasion pic.twitter.com/BUqIVxQqsR — TWolf (@TWolfUSA) November 4, 2018

YEAH, SURE

Among the critics was the NY Times.

The NBC version aired in the middle of its “Sunday Night Football” broadcast. It connected increased immigration with increased levels of crime, a claim that has been debunked by numerous studies, The New York Times claimed.

The NY Times reporting is a bit inaccurate. The statistics they are using conflate illegal and legal immigrants. We really only have good stats on federal crimes and no statistics on the newest illegals who are not as classy as some in the past. Where do people think all those MS-13 gangsters and cartels are coming from who now reside in our cities and suburbs?

Non-citizens definitely committed a disproportionate share of Federal crimes. Twenty-one percent of those convicted of non-immigration crimes were non-citizens — 2.5 times their share of the population. This is not necessarily representative of the non-Federal crimes committed and it does not differentiate legal residents from illegal immigrants.

The truth is that releasing illegal immigrants without vetting allows them to commit crimes they otherwise would not have committed and the crimes committed by released illegal immigrants number in the thousands.

People should not come into the United States illegally. We need to have an orderly, lawful system of immigration and we don’t need fake refugees. Let’s not be idiots.

DON JR REACTS

Donald Jr. wasn’t happy about CNN calling the President racist since it is not racist to air an ad of a criminal illegal alien just because he’s foreign and would be a minority in the U.S.

CNN refused to run this ad… I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday. #vote #voterepublican pic.twitter.com/VyMm7GhPLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2018

ET TU, BRUTE FOX

Fox jumped on the bandwagon.

Fox ad sales president Marianne Gambelli told the Hill on Sunday that they decided to pull the ad since it has been widely criticized for stoking anti-immigrant anxieties using false or misleading messages.

Facebook is blocking Trump’s caravan ad: pic.twitter.com/cZ8IETkBxH — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) November 5, 2018

SEMANTIC MANIPULATION

That is certainly debatable Fox, especially to people who have lost loved ones to violent illegal aliens.

If airing the courtroom performance of a criminal illegal alien, Luis Bracamontes, deported twice, is racist, then we need a new definition of racism. This is the Democrat [Socialist] Party using language to manipulate people.

Has anyone watched any of the Democrat ads that no one is bothered by? What happened to free speech? Can’t the viewers decide if an ad is accurate or racist?

Just say the word ‘racist’ and everyone runs for the hills.

There is one other point to be made, no one is bothered by the fact that the people coming are driven by leftist groups. Many coming in are communists.