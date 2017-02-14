Ditz Nancy Pelosi Rants About a Tweet from a Fake Mike Flynn Account

Idiotic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) ranted about the definition of the term “scapegoat” after she was fooled by a parody account for Gen. Michael Flynn, who announced his resignation as White House national security adviser on Monday.

“Do you know what a scapegoat is?” asked Pelosi. “It means in a community where people want to absolve themselves of guilt, they get a goat and they heap all of the ills onto the goat and then they run the goat out of town.”

“So the inference to be drawn from his statement is that other people have blame that should be shared in all of this,” she explained.

The account is clearly labelled a parody account. Elijah Cummings, another fake news disseminator, was the source of her information. The NY Times and other fake news outlets also cited the tweet.

These are your illustrious House investigators and the hoity-toity New York newspaper.

Allegedly when she was informed, she said, “what do you mean, fake?”

Doesn’t she know that definition? She is the definition of “fake”.

Aide tells Pelosi the “scapegoat” Flynn tweet was fake, “what do you mean it’s fake?” She says. pic.twitter.com/tLNQswqfpb — Ema O’Connor (@o_ema) February 14, 2017

The parody account tweeted this out later in the day.

The failing @nytimes, @NancyPelosi & @RepCummings issued statements based on 100% FAKE news. We expect more from our media & politicians! — Michael Flynn (@GenMikeFlynn) February 14, 2017