Dopey Chelsea Handler Gets Owned by 16-Year Old Kyle Kashuv

Chelsea Handler couldn’t be any more ignorant of our constitution and, especially, our 2nd Amendment. She is engaged in an interesting battle on Twitter over her truly ignorant gun tweet. She tweeted: “My armed guards aren’t killing children and don’t have semi automatic [sic] weapons.”

This is a woman who believes in abortion on demand. It’s okay to kill those babies.

The guards aren’t killing children because none have yet tried to hurt her. As for the comment about the semi-automatic weapons, that launched a barrage of responses. They were all good but we really like the one from Stoneman activist, Kyle Kashuv.

Responses

Kyle Owns This One

Uhm… I would get new “armed” guards then, unless you mean they’re from Britain and armed with a spork. https://t.co/BQEAgsZHPp — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 17, 2018