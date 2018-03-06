Dopey “Rock Star” Maxine Says Trump’s a “Racist” for Questioning Her IQ

President Trump was at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday when he said that Rep. Maxine Waters “has to immediately take an IQ test.” The dinner is an opportunity to joke about one’s own administration and the opposing party.

TRUMP’S A RACIST FOR QUESTIONING HER IQ

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump reportedly joking about her IQ at the Gridiron Dinner last night was “racist.”

Water said, “This president has been called stupid, he has been called ignorant, and even his Secretary of State did not deny that he called him a moron. And so he has no credibility. He has been name-calling. He’s been saying all kinds of things. And I certainly expected him to come out with some racist remarks about me. So he did exactly what I expected him to do. And, by the way, I’m told he wasn’t funny at all.”

She added, “The most important thing this country can do now is impeach this president and make sure we get rid of him and get ready for Pence in 2020.”