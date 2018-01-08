Dossier-Tied Agent Bruce Ohr Is Out of Another Top DoJ Job

The top DoJ official who hid his meetings with Fusion GPS during the campaign and after was demoted from one of his two top jobs last month. He has just stepped down from his second job or was forced to step down as head of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Ohr was demoted from the position of associate deputy attorney general in December.

Ohr’s wife Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion GPS during the campaign, in August of 2016. She is said to be a Russia expert.

He will speak with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) on January 17th.

In addition he is tied to the Hezbollah drug cartel in the U.S.

Ohr was also directly involved with Project Cassandra, the interagency investigation spearheaded by the DEA that tracked a massive international drug and money laundering scheme allegedly run by Hezbollah. Some official(s) let that successful project go under at the same time the Iranian deal was being made.

Attorney General Sessions is investigating that case.

DOJ official who concealed meetings with Trump dossier figures loses another job title https://t.co/d2wg8hl9e0 @JakeBGibson — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) January 8, 2018