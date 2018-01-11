Dossier Was Used to Obtain FISA Warrant to Spy on Trump Campaign

Was the dossier used to obtain a FISA warrant? Looks like it and this use exposes a level of corruption and politicization of the FBI we have not seen.

The dossier was used at least in part or in large part to gain a FISA warrant to spy on members of the Trump campaign, according to sources of Sean Hannity’s and Sarah Carter’s. This appears to have confirmed as much as he is allowed to confirm, by Rep. Meadows and also by Rep. Jordan.

Keep in mind that the only part of the dossier that was confirmed as fact was Carter Page traveled to Russia, something Page would have gladly told the FBI had they asked.

Mark Meadows isn’t free to confirm but he said there is a growing body of members who believe the dossier was used as a significant part of obtaining the dossier.

Why was Clinton opposition research used to spy on her opposition in the election?

Jim Jordan called for all the evidence to be released.

Rep. Meadows said some of the things that are coming out are “unbelievable” in terms of the abuse of FISA it reveals.

If all this is true, the FBI was used as a political tool to undermine or destroy then-candidate, now-President of the United States.