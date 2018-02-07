If you have been watching the exposure of corruption in the Obama administration, you have heard that reporter Micheal Isikoff regurgitated Hillary dossier information at Yahoo News in order to give it credibility.

Isikoff’s story was put into the dossier and fed to the FISA court to back up the warrant as a second source. It wasn’t a second source. It was the same source and all roads lead to Hillary and eventually Barack Hussein Obama.

Isikoff was always a minion for anything the Democrats, Hillary in particular, wanted to plant in the media.

A startling revelation about Isikoff has come via Julian Assange who tweeted an email that indicates the reporter was secretly working with the Democrat National Committee.

In an email from Alexandra Chalupa to DNC’s Louis Miranda, she writes:

“…A lot more coming down the pipe. I spoke to a delegation of 68 investigative journalists from Ukraine last Wednesday at the Library of Congress – the Open World Society’s forum – they put me on the program to speak specifically about Paul Manafort and I invited Michael Isikoff whom I’ve been working with for the past few weeks and connected him to the Ukrainians…”

Emails reveal that Michael Isikoff, whose Yahoo News article based on the “Steele dossier” was used to obtain the FISA interception warrant against the Trump campaign’s Carter Page, was secretly “working with” the DNC. https://t.co/zsRlb9CcVm pic.twitter.com/dkc4JIV0XN — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 7, 2018

THE IMPLICATIONS

Chalupa is a Ukrainian-American activist and Democratic consultant. She is also anti-Trump and worked with Ukrainian officials to gather dirt on President Trump. Chalupa denies the claim and says Republicans are just trying to distract from the Trump Jr. Tower meeting.

The truth is that digging up dirt, real or fake, on Trump has actually taken place to keep Trump out of the Oval Office or have him impeached if he obtained the presidency.

Chalupa already has a history of digging up dirt.

I’ll leave it to you to decide how important this revelation is.