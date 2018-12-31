Dowd Says Trump Can’t Emotionally Handle Attacks Dems Have Planned

The former chief strategist for the Bush 2004 presidential campaign Matthew Dowd told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he thinks the president isn’t prepared emotionally or administratively for what the Democrats plan to throw at him.

His hopes lie in the new attack dog Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Going with comments made by the outgoing chief of staff John Kelly, he said, “Donald Trump’s already given up on the wall. He’s now talking about a fence with slats. He’s now given up on Mexico paying for it,” Dowd declared.

These people have been predicting the President’s demise since day one. This is a coup and they won’t rest until they overturn the results of the 2016 election.

THE PRESIDENT CAN’T DEAL WITH IT EMOTIONALLY, SAY THE UNHINGED

“Let’s look ahead to that lovely prospect. In 2019, it is a whole new world for President Trump starting this week. What do you expect? Is he prepared for that?” Raddatz asked as she salivated over the thought.

“No, I don’t think he is prepared for it both emotionally and administratively in the White House,” Dowd responded.

“First of all, they have a new chief of staff coming in. They’ll have a new defense secretary coming in. They have acting secretaries in a number of places, and they don’t have an infrastructure in the White House that is going to deal with the amount of subpoenas, the amount of investigations,” he explained while doing the network’s bidding of trashing the President.

“I think Nancy Pelosi is going to play this very smart,” he added admiringly.

“She’s going to pass a series of bills on public policy. She’s going to do something on guns. She is going to do something on trying to eliminate the shutdown. She’s going to pass a bunch of stuff, and she’ll let her people chair these committees,” Dowd said.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is going to know what hit him come January 3,” he concluded.

