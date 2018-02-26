DREAMer in Sanctuary City Threatened to “Shoot All You B**ches”

The 21-year old Dreamer threatened to “shoot all you b**ches” in a sanctuary city school in New York.

The illegal immigrant was allowed to stay in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program but paid us back by making terroristic threats against students in East High School in Rochester City.

Abigail Hernandez was arrested and charged but only held in Monroe County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail, WHAM reported.

Hernandez — who is not a student at the school — was moved to a federal detention facility, and will be held there until a hearing is scheduled.

Rochester City School District called police at 5:08 p.m. February 16 about a threat posted on the East High School Facebook page. It read: “I’m coming tomorrow morning and I’m going to shoot all of ya b—-es.”

East High School Superintendent Shaun Nelms told WHAM Friday evening: “Sadly, in wake of the recent Parkland, Florida tragedy, schools across the country have been grappling with social media threats intended to instill fear and anxiety. While we cannot comment on this particular police investigation around a threat made to East, I want to stress how fortunate we are to be part of a community in which the police department works closely with schools to ensure the safety of the entire school community.”

It took days to find her because it was a fake account.

Rochester is a “sanctuary city” and they had their excuse for her behavior all lined up, quoting her mother — she’s just not mentally well.

There is no talk of deporting her of course.

H/T Jim Soviero