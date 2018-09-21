Driving the MSM Nuts! 24/7 Bashing And Trump Polling Still Beats Obama

Despite the 24/7 bashing of the President, he is still outmatching former president Obama at this point in his presidency. President Obama received very favorable media coverage overall, which should have given him an edge.

It appears to show a deeply divided country with entrenched supporters and non-supporters just as it was under Barack Obama.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 49% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty percent (50%) disapprove.

The latest figures note 36% who Strongly Approve of the president and 43% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -7.

President Obama’s job approval rating was -19 on this day in his second year in office.

According to a chart posted on Friday’s Rasmussen presidential approval rating, President Trump is 5 points ahead of former President Obama, who had an approval rating of 44 percent at this same point in his presidency.

The Trump economy, stock market, and jobs numbers are great thanks to his lowering of taxes for most Americans and his reducing of job-killing regulations.

