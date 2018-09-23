Another Woman Has Come Forward to Accuse Brett Kavanaugh

The story is updated to include a link to The New Yorker article which posted at a little before 8 p.m.

Matt Drudge broke the news of the upcoming accusation of another woman who would accuse Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault of some kind. He called his post, “the latest episode of swamp news.”

The text at the top of his post reads: “Insiders claim Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer are set to report a late twist in Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation… MORE…

NEW YORKER to publish account of a new woman and a ‘dildo’…

She is ‘Never Trump’, says a source. But best friend will say ‘She never told me!’… Developing…”

You can read about it here. The left has moved on from high school to his Yale college days.

The woman accuser is Deborah Ramirez, who is fifty-three, attended Yale with Kavanaugh, where she studied sociology and psychology. She said she hopes her story will support Ms. Blasey Ford.

Ramirez also had a repressed memory because she had been drinking at the time of the alleged assault. She has been able to pull it up from the recesses of her mind.

This is one excerpt from the article:

After six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections to say that she remembers Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away. Ramirez is now calling for the F.B.I. to investigate Kavanaugh’s role in the incident. “I would think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted,” she said.

And another excerpt:

Ramirez said that, when both she and Kavanaugh were freshmen at Yale, she was invited by a friend on the women’s soccer team to a dorm-room party. She recalled that the party took place in a suite at Lawrance Hall, in the part of Yale known as the Old Campus, and that a small group of students decided to play a drinking game together. “We were sitting in a circle,” she said. “People would pick who drank.” Ramirez was chosen repeatedly, she said and quickly became inebriated. At one point, she said, a male student pointed a gag plastic penis in her direction. Later, she said, she was on the floor, foggy and slurring her words as that male student and another stood nearby. (Ramirez identified the two male onlookers, but, at her request, The New Yorker is not naming them.)

A third male student then exposed himself to her. “I remember a penis being in front of my face,” she said. “I knew that’s not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.” She recalled remarking, “That’s not a real penis,” and the other students laughing at her confusion and taunting her, one encouraging her to “kiss it.” She said that she pushed the person away, touching it in the process.

A slew of people are contradicting her statements.

In a statement, two of those male classmates who Ramirez alleged were involved the incident, the wife of a third male student she said was involved, and three other classmates, Dino Ewing, Louisa Garry, and Dan Murphy, disputed Ramirez’s account of events: “We were the people closest to Brett Kavanaugh during his first year at Yale. He was a roommate to some of us, and we spent a great deal of time with him, including in the dorm where this incident allegedly took place. Some of us were also friends with Debbie Ramirez during and after her time at Yale. We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it—and we did not. The behavior she describes would be completely out of character for Brett. In addition, some of us knew Debbie long after Yale, and she never described this incident until Brett’s Supreme Court nomination was pending.

The Senate is investigating.