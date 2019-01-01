Drunk Driving, Illegal Lawbreaker Kills 22-Year-Old Son of TN Fire Captain

The son a Knoxville, Tennessee Fire Captain, 22-year-old Pierce Kennedy Corcoran, was hit head-on by a drunk driving illegal alien who caused a four-car collision on Chapman Highway last Saturday night.

He was taken to the hospital where he died. His girlfriend Jade Adams was hurt and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No one else involved was injured. That’s just luck.

The illegal alien was driving a Chevy truck with his son in the car, crossed the highway and hit the Corcoran car head-on. He did not have a drivers license or insurance.

Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo, 44, was charged with criminally negligent homicide with additional charges for driving without a license and insurance.

There is no ICE hold out on him and he has been in the country illegally for ten years.

This man, with no respect for our laws, should not have been here. Why is he? And, why was no one even looking for him? Keeping drunk drivers here illegally in the country is insane.

If you talk to libs, they will tell you drunk driving is not enough of a crime warranting deportation. The DACA and DAPA people can stay with these types of crimes – no biggie. Tell that to Pierce Corcoran, oh, wait, you can’t, he’s dead at 22.

The media played down or ignored his status as an illegal.

You can read Mr. Corcoran’s obituary here on this link.