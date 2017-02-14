Drunk Illegal Alien Driver Kills a Christian Missionary Near Indianapolis

A drunk illegal immigrant killed a Christian missionary near Indianapolis on Monday. The victim was a missionary and a restaurant owner.

David A. Kriehn, 66, a manager at Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que, closed the restaurant himself and completed inventory before calling it a night. As Kriehn drove home after a long day at work, Elizabeth Vargas-Hernandez allegedly slammed into his car at 2:30 a.m. after leaving a bar with three other passengers, WTHR 13 reports.

The impact sent Kriehn’s car into a ditch, and he was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries later that night.

She is an illegal alien and she does not have a driver’s license. Police do not notify federal authorities when it’s an unrelated crime, according to Breitbart.

As Breitbart reported, the day before an illegal alien allegedly killed Kriehn and broke up his family, a pro-illegal immigration group in Indianapolis demanded that the county refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officers, complaining families were being “torn apart.”

The authorities said they do not normally reported illegal aliens driving drunk to the federal authorities.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office does not routinely notify federal authorities when suspected undocumented immigrants [sic] are arrested and jailed for serious, unrelated crimes,” WTHR 13 reported.

The left does not believe drunk driving is a crime that merits deportation. Sanctuary cities protect them. In fact, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently included drunk driving on the list of crimes that do not warrant deportation.

