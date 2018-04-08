“Drunk Judge” Works 1 in 214 Days, Gets Pay Raise, Blasts “Racist” Media

The Daily Wire has the story of Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, dubbed the “drunk judge” by Rochesterians and the media, went on a drunken rant recently, calling the media “racist”. They questioned her pay raise and that set her off.

She only shows up for work one day in 214 and just got a pay raise of $11,000 at taxpayer expense.

She makes $187,200 a year.

Station 13 Wham News reported that “Astacio did report for work on Tuesday, February 27 for one day – and has not been back since.” Before her one day on the job in 2018, Astacio had not reported to work since August 31 the previous year.

By letter, Chief Administrative Judge Craig Doran ordered the judge back to the bench on February 26. She didn’t come back.

She’s Really Angry With the Racist Media

Judge Leticia tore into the media for the “negative” and “racist” news coverage of her raise and said she did not report to work because she had a “medical excuse”. She says she gave a doctor’s note to Doran. According to her, she deserves the raise.

“Why’s my name in the headlines?” she asked via Facebook. “Because your racist news stations … You’re mad because I’m a young minority getting paid.”

She originally wrote this: “Yes I got a raise. All City Court judges outside of Nyc did. Why’s my name in the headlines? Because your racist news stations would rather talk about me than the judge that stole $400,000 from his dying clients, likely saw the same bump in his pension and was never criminally charged. You’re mad because I’m a young minority getting paid. I don’t want to hear about it. Also I hate that picture spectrum do better.”

And that got 264 likes.

It’s actually a very good thing this woman doesn’t go to work. Would you want her to judge anyone or anything?

The responses were fascinating. The names have been omitted for obvious reasons…these people are nincompoops.

