Duke Scholar Says Libertarians Seem to Be “on the Autism Spectrum”

A Left-wing history professor and scholar at Duke University, Nancy MacLean declared during a recent lecture that conservatives and libertarians “seem to be on the autism spectrum” and “don’t feel solidarity or empathy with others.”

The radical left, of which she is one, think we should all march to the beat of the PC loons. We should all have the same belief system or we are autistic.

She was discussing her controversial book exploring “the roots and agenda of the right.” Her book, Democracy in Chains, is an attack on people with whom she disagrees.

Her lecture on February 7 was at a Unitarian Church in New York, according to Campus Reform.

When asked about Nobel Prize-winning economist James Buchanan during the lecture, she said that libertarian views might be the result of autism.

RIGHT-WING IS UNCARING, AUTISTIC

“As an author, I have struggled with this, and I could explain it in different ways. I didn’t put this in the book, but I will say it here,” she answered. “It’s striking to me how many of the architects of this cause seem to be on the autism spectrum—you know, people who don’t feel solidarity or empathy with others, and who have difficult human relationships sometimes.”

She was grateful for the allegedly “profound question” and added that it was speculation on her part. However, she continued as if it wasn’t speculation.

“I don’t know, that is speculation,” she reminded the audience, but despite the disclaimer, an audience member later referred to “autistic libertarians” in a question. At another point in the lecture, MacLean also called Trump’s federal judicial appointees “illegitimate.”