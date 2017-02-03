Dumb Bunny Joy Behar Says Milo Is a Racist, Sexist Homophobe

The View “ladies” responded to the violence against Milo Yiannopoulos at U.C. Berkeley Thursday night. While Joy Behar agreed Milo has a right to speak, she said the university should have vetted him and not allowed him to speak. Right before that, she said she’s a “big free speech” person.

After blasting Milo as nothing more than a troll, she called him a racist, sexist homophobe.

At about 1:20 in the video, you can hear Joy Behar call Milo Yiannopoulos a racist and a sexist for joke trolling he engaged in against leftist SNLer Lesley Jones.

At 3:42, she called him a homophobe.

Milo, a Breitbart editor, is a Jewish gay man who prefers black boyfriends.

The fact that the unhinged leftists set fires, attacked police, threw Molotov Cocktails, assaulted Trump supporters, went by the wayside.

Behar used to be a comedian, but now she’s just an angry old regressive. The View is a show best watched by angry and dumb people.

The rioters were set aside in favor of demonizing the victim.

The politicians are doing the same, as Sean Hannity said, “coddling” them.

“Now, meanwhile, the ‘Stronger Together’ candidate, Hillary Clinton, has praised some of the recent protests on Twitter,” Hannity said. “And let me be clear here, this is important. President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Senate House Democratic leaders, if you continue to coddle this outrage, this behavior from your side of the aisle, then the repercussions of the violence and the anarchy, it will be on your hands! You’re responsible. You’re supposed to be leaders.”

Does Hannity have it right?