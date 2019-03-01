Dumb & Happy AOC Mocks Conservs ‘Mad’ at Her, Compares Herself to Teddy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still dumb and happy! The deluded Socialist, as ignorant as a WSJ columnist described her, thinks conservatives are “so mad” at her because of a video in which she now compares herself to President Roosevelt and quotes Theodore:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds…”

You see, we are just fools, too stupid to get her.

That bit of legerdemain wasn’t from her brain, it was likely from her Chief of Staff’s brain or some other handler who sits around among the group who brainstorm for the woman-child with the cute face and sweetness and light personality spewing communism.

No, it’s not your pontifications silly figurehead, it’s the danger you pose with your adorable portraits of Communist ideology that will surely destroy the United States. It’s the fact that you are the proverbial useful idiot out to take us down, unwittingly and with great alacrity. We are not “mad” at you per se, we are angry with you for being a stupid tool of the hard-left.

You, Cortez, are a well-dressed, photogenic and silly fop spouting beliefs that in the past have been responsible for the deaths of tens of millions and much of the misery in this world. You are the enemy, cutesy girl.

The woman is a media/Democratic Socialist creation, nothing more, an empty shell with millions of equally uninformed followers. If she has any relationship to Theodore Roosevelt it’s as his evil doppelgänger.

She sits and crows high above us on her lofty oak, incapable of learning from criticism, until someone finally cuts it down, and it will come down. Hopefully, we won’t go down with her.

This moment made conservatives so mad. In the larger context of this video, I was talking to young girls about President Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena”: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds… /1 https://t.co/jR1n2vL8IS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 1, 2019