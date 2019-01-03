Dummy Dem Henry ‘Hank’ Johnson Goes on a Racist Rant

Rep. Hank Johnson, believe it or not, has a law degree and a normal family life. Henry ‘Hank” Johnson hates white people, and he’s stupid. During his most recent divisive speech in the House against President Trump and his followers, he stereotyped all of them as “racists” and “anti-immigrant.”

He likes to spew the anti-white bigoted, false doctrines of white privilege and white supremacy while he’s dividing people along racial lines.

“Americans elected an authoritarian, anti-immigrant, racist strong man to the nation’s highest office. Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again followers, who want to return America back to a time when white men and white privilege were unchallenged and where minorities and women were in their place.

A woman in the crowd cheered, “Oh yeah!”

These folks now control the highest office of the land, he continued.

“Donald Trump supporters are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early. Their life spans are decreasing, and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart, caused by economic despair.”

We are? All whites are dying drunks and druggies?

HANK’S HISTORY AS A DUMMY

Hank somehow got through Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1979. Don’t send your children to that school. Born in 1954, he’s no youngster himself. Maybe he’ll die off soon from whatever he’s smoking.

The anti-Capitalist is also anti-free speech for people who work in corporations.

He picked up his seat when he beat the ultra crazy, very far-left Cynthia McKinney. She was a piece of work too as an openly anti-Israel, anti-capitalism, anti-American representative.

In 2010, ole Hank asked a military official if Guam would tip over if too many soldiers were on the island. He was also concerned from an environmental standpoint about all those soldiers.

Something has fried his brain, or he bought the law degree.

EVER DIVISIVE HANK

In March 2012, not long after a “white Hispanic” neighborhood-watch captain named George Zimmerman had shot and killed a black teenager named Trayvon Martin in an altercation that mushroomed into a national media obsession, Johnson claimed that Martin had been “executed for WWB in a GC—Walking While Black in a Gated Community.”

It wasn’t a gated community. He was walking through backyards in a minority neighborhood.

Hank worried about the important things, like helium. He was worried about getting enough helium for comedians among other things in this next clip.