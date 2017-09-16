DWS IT Tech Might Have Sold DNC Emails, Top Dem Gave Fake Server to Investigators

House IT techs, four members of the Awan family and a friend, had access to computers of 800 lawmakers and staffers. They are suspected of theft and possibly espionage. Imran Awan was among those under investigation and all were fired except for Imran who was employed by Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She only fired him as he was trying to flee the country after he illegally obtained funds from a credit union.

He’s in prison and his wife fled to their home country of Pakistan. There is a lot more to the story but one concern is that massive amounts of data were being sent to a secret outside server, a dropbox.

Imran Awan and the whole Awan family and the friend had access to the DNC emails so famously leaked, a leak blamed on Russian government hackers.

Democrat House members have tried to say their computers were not compromised. It’s not true. The Awans “had access to all the data including all emails. Imran Awan is the walking example of an insider threat, a criminal actor who had access to everything,” a senior official said according to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE

That takes us to key Democrat Xavier Becerra, the California Attorney General and a former representative. He was caught giving officials a fake server related to the Imran Awan investigation. He’s supposed to be upholding the law but he or an aide was possibly obstructing it, according to a new report.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has been on this case from the beginning and reported that when police requested a copy of the secret outside server set up illegally by Imran, they were given an “elaborate falsified image designed to hide the massive violations.”

From the Daily Caller: The secret server was connected to the House Democratic Caucus, an organization chaired by then-Rep. Xavier Becerra. Police informed Becerra that the server was the subject of an investigation and requested a copy of it. Authorities considered the false image they received to be interference in a criminal investigation, the senior official said.

Luke Rosiak is the reporter who has followed this case relentlessly for The Daily Caller and tweeted about the breach and Becerra’s involvement.

Xavier Becerra was told by cops his server had major cybersecurity issues re: Imran. A fake server was given to cops He’s remained silent. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 13, 2017

IMRAN AWAN MIGHT HAVE SOLD THE DNC EMAILS

It gets worse. According to Circa News, a House official told them Imran Awan is suspected of selling the uploaded information which included DNC emails.

The DNC refuses to turn over their servers to be investigated. If they were victims of a Russian hack, wouldn’t they want their servers inspected?

Circa News reported a House official told them that Awan was also allegedly uploading “terabits of information to dropbox so he was possibly able to access the information even after he was banned from the network.” The official said there is a need for a full congressional investigation on the matter.

“I think this may lead to information as to who really accessed the DNC server – everybody talks about Russia – but look at the access (Awan) had and potentially those emails could have been sold,” the House official added.

House official says members’ files were secretly routed to alternate servers. ‘It was a breach. Data was completely out of their possession’ — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 13, 2017

That is the latest on this scandalous story. A Pakistani IT tech might have sold terabits of data, perhaps the DNC emails, which he transferred to a dropbox, and a top Democrat might have concealed key information in the investigation.

You won’t hear this is in the mainstream except on Fox News because it doesn’t make Democrats look good and it might change the entire Russia narrative.