Earth Day Celebration! Shots Fired at Dr. Roy Spencer’s, Dr. John Christy’s Building

The following information comes from the blog of meteorologist Dr. Roy Spencer who works with Dr. John Christy. Both scientists question the extreme nature of climate science. They are not global warming deniers, but that isn’t good enough for the left.

A total of seven shots were fired into the National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) building at UAH over the weekend. That is the building where the professors’ offices are housed.

All bullets hit the 4th floor, where John Christy’s office is located. Dr. Christy runs the DeSmog blog and is well-known. He is routinely and roundly condemned by the left.

It was Earth Day weekend and the March for Science passed right by the building the same day the bullets were fired.

The shots were likely fired by a passing car, police say.

But that has been written off as a coincidence by the powers that be. Local news reports that UAH police are calling it a “random shooting”.

The seven Belgian 5.7 millimeter bullets which hit windows and bricks around John Christy’s office from 70 yards away according to police but it was apparently a “random” occurrence.

If someone shot at Bill Nye’s windows at the same time as a Trump march went by, what would the reaction be in the media?

John R. Christy is a professor of Atmospheric Science and Director of the Earth System Science Center of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Christy has been Alabama State Climatologist since November, 2000. He runs the DeSmog blog where he questions the hysterical version of climate change science.

Roy Warren Spencer is a meteorologist, Principal Research Scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and the U.S. Science Team leader for the Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer on NASA’s Aqua satellite.

Like Dr. Christy, he doesn’t “deny global warming”. They both disagree with its seriousness and the level of human involvement in warming.

That’s not good enough for the extremists.

h/t Jim Soviero