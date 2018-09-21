Ed Whelan’s Case for Clearing Judge Kavanaugh Was Deleted

Ed Whelan sent out a cryptic tweet this week, claiming that there will be clear evidence that will remove the cloud over Judge Kavanaugh.

Mr. Whelan is President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a blogger for NRO’s Bench Memos, and a co-editor of ‘Scalia Speaks’ tweeted that Feinstein will owe Kavanaugh a big apology next week.

Whelan’s proof is posted and it seemed compelling. Some Twitter users threw cold water on it by pointing out that he opened himself up to a defamation lawsuit by naming another suspect. However, Mr. Whelan also tweeted he isn’t accusing anyone.

Then at 8:54 a.m. this morning, Mr. Whelan tweeted, I made an appalling and inexcusable mistake of judgment in posting the tweet thread in a way that identified Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep classmate. I take full responsibility for that mistake, and I deeply apologize for it. I realize that does not undo the mistake.

The Daily Beast posted an article, Ed Whelan, Judge Kavanaugh’s Defender, Just Committed Defamation. They make the case.

Mr. Whelan took down the tweets, but all of is archived on the Wayback Machine and it remains on some blogs and on Google images. We chose not to post it because it names a man who could also be hounded. Enough’s enough.

We won’t identify the classmate or include his tweets, but one must wonder, if this is libel, why aren’t the unfounded accusations against Brett Kavanaugh also libelous? There is literally, no evidence. It’s a he-said, she-said and the ‘she’ in this case can’t remember where or when but she’s sure it’s him.

THE CASE

Mr. Whelan started laying out his case by going under the assumption that Christine Blasey Ford is telling the truth about being molested and Judge Kavanaugh is also telling the truth.

He also went under the assumption that the party host would be in his house. None of the boys accused by Ms. Blasey live near the house and location she described. Mr. Whelan found one that did. The location and layout fit the description by Ms. Blasey.

The boy he named was a football player, classmate, and friend of Brett Kavanaugh and of one of the witnesses, Mark Judge. The boy did look like the Brett Kavanaugh in the school photo, and to a girl who had a beer or two, remembering it 30 years later, who knows?

Mr. Whelan also posted a photo of the boy, now man, who he named, and he still looks like Brett Kavanaugh. At least he does in the photo.

Ed Whelan was trying to do what an investigator or any defense attorney might do — look for another suspect.

Mrs. Blasey responded, saying there is no chance she mistook the one for the other.