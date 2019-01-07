Elitist Open Borders Partisans Pelosi & Schumer Diss Border Patrol Heroes

Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have made any number of incredibly stupid comments regarding the building of a (depending on their shifting, slippery semantics) wall/fence/barrier.

What has been overlooked by today’s media is how some of the dopey duos’ statements can easily be seen as disrespecting our Border Patrol heroes.

Consider Chuck Schumer’s now-viral interview with CBS reporter Marcia Kramer in which he called the wall a “dumb.” And then there’s Pelosi’s constantly vilifying any such construction as “immoral” or an “immorality.”

Now compare their harsh criticisms with the public statements made by men who have been actually in the thick of this deepening border crisis for many years.

In a brief presser last week Trump turned the podium over to three of these heroes.

CHUCK AND NANCY WON’T BELIEVE THE HEROES FACTS

First came National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd. He said among other things:

“I worked in Naco, Arizona, for ten years. We didn’t have physical barriers in Naco, and illegal immigration and drug smuggling were absolutely out of control. We built those walls, those physical barriers, and illegal immigration dropped exponentially. Anywhere that you look, where we have built walls, they have worked. They have been an absolute necessity for Border Patrol agents in securing the border,” Judd said.

Next was Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council and a Border Patrol agent in Arizona.

“We are all affected by this shutdown. We have skin in the game,” Del Cueto said, referring to the agents not getting paid since the partial government shutdown. “However, it comes down to border security.“And we are extremely grateful to President Trump, and we fully support what he is doing to take care of our nation’s borders, to take care of the future of this United States. It has nothing to do with political parties,” he said. “You all got to ask yourself this question: If I come to your home, do you want me to knock on the front door, or do you want me to climb through that window?”

Finally, Hector Garza, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council and a Border Patrol agent in Texas, was blunter in directly lobbying lawmakers when it was his turn.

“We want to thank President Trump for advocating for Border Patrol agents. And again, we ask our congressmen to fund border security and fund the border wall,” Garza said.

Given their level of personal security and physical disconnect from the dangerous conditions found along our porous border with Mexico, elitists Schumer and Pelosi remain aloof. They can’t relate to an analogy about someone climbing, unwanted, in a side window instead of knocking on their front door because it will never, ever, happen to them.

For Chuck and Nancy, this is all anti-Trump political theatre. So if they have to slander long-serving Border Patrol agents as “dumb” and “immoral” simply because these heroes make a powerful boots-on-the-ground case for the border wall; then so be it.

Of course, it’s really quite, shall we say….deplorable.

Agents speaking can be found between 3:20-6:33 minutes:

