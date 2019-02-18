Elizabeth Warren Is Openly Calling for a Coup Under the 25th

The idea of a coup d’état as if we lived in the Banana Republic doesn’t bother the Democrats. One of the most avid candidates for President, the fake Indian Elizabeth Warren, thinks deposing the President by abusing the 25th Amendment is a good idea.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a 2020 candidate for president, on Sunday endorsed the idea of President Trump’s team invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

“My point here is that if they believe that Donald Trump cannot fulfill the obligations of his office, then they have a constitutional responsibility to invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren said during a press conference.

“Their loyalty under the law is not to him personally. It is to the Constitution of the United States and to the people of the United States.”

Paleface Warren is hoping the President is in jail by 2020. She said he might not be a free man in 2020 while she was stumping last week.

That 25th Amendment was never meant to overturn an election the opposing party disagrees with; it was meant to come into play if the President was incapacitated as President Kennedy was in 1963. If he were to live after being shot, they needed a system to put someone in power immediately.

This is a disgrace. Democrats don’t even care if a coup takes place. In Warren’s case, there’s a little revenge factor going on, but it’s more than that. She is disguising her hate as concern for the country and the Constitution.

Watch: