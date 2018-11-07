Elizabeth Warren, Other Dems Are On the Warpath Over Jeff Sessions’ Firing

Democrats have circled the wagons to condemn the firing of Jeff Sessions. They also demand the newly-appointed Acting Attorney General recuse himself.

The President actually made a brilliant chess move today in firing Sessions and appointing a Chief of Staff who will be a lot fairer in overseeing the Mueller probe. It gives the President the ability to fight the incoming House and investigate the investigators.

Democrats are eagerly awaiting the Mueller report and if that doesn’t pan out, they will go after Trump’s businesses.

Fakeahontas Elizabeth Warren condemned the firing in a tweet: “@realDonaldTrump’s firing of Jeff Sessions brings us one step closer to a constitutional crisis. Congress must act to ensure that Special Counsel Mueller can do his job without interference,” she wrote.

.@realDonaldTrump’s firing of Jeff Sessions brings us one step closer to a constitutional crisis. Congress must act to ensure that Special Counsel Mueller can do his job without interference. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 7, 2018

She’s very forgetful, however. It wasn’t long ago that she said something quite different.

The Internet never forgets

Does Warren not remember when she inappropriately read a letter written by Coretta Scott King trashing Jeff Sessions?

In January 2017, Warren tweeted, “Trump expects us to replace the AG w/ Jeff Sessions, whose career is defined by hostility to civil rights, immigrants & the rule of law.”

By February, she tweeted, “I’m deeply disappointed that the Senate voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General tonight.”

She also wrote, “And you better believe every Senator who voted to put Jeff Sessions’ radical hatred into @TheJusticeDept will hear from all of us, too.”

There were other nasty anti-Sessions tweets but you get the idea.

The President is willing to go to war with the Democrats over this.

NANCY PELOSI DEMANDED WHITAKER RECUSE HIMSELF

Nancy Pelosi took a page out of Chuck Schumer’s book and demanded Whitaker recuse himself. The Democrats are afraid their efforts to destroy the President will be impeded.

Isn’t it odd that Nancy never told Rod Rosenstein to recuse himself when he has conflicts of interest from here to Sunday?

She released a statement on Twitter:

“It is impossible to read Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions’ firing as anything other than another blatant attempt by [President Trump] to undermine & end Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” Pelosi wrote in a tweet.

“Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation. Congress must take immediate action to protect the rule of law and integrity of the investigation.”

SHIFTY SCHIFF

Adam Schiff, the soon-to-be Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, claims it’s “abundantly clear” that the firing is to end the probe.

“It is abundantly clear that Sessions was forced out for following the advice of ethics lawyers at the Department of Justice and recusing himself from the Russia probe, and for failing to bring about an end to an investigation that has produced multiple indictments and convictions and may implicate the President or others around him,” Schiff said.

CNN IS ON BOARD

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday called the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions another chapter in “a slow-motion, multi-monthed Saturday Night Massacre.”

“After President Trump fired [former FBI Director] James Comey, I said that we are all going through a slow-motion, multi-monthed Saturday Night Massacre,” Tapper said on CNN.

That routine worked with the late former President Richard Nixon but Nixon actually broke the law. They have nothing on President Trump.

During the show, Tapper also called for the network to change the chyron from “Jeff Sessions Resigns” to “President Trump Fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

Tapper’s a jerk. They’re all jerks.