Senate Made Elizabeth Warren Shut Up for Impugning the Character of a Sitting Senator

Senator Elizabeth Warren was reprimanded on the Senate floor tonight for a speech she delivered railing against Senate colleague and AG nominee Jeff Sessions.

The fake Indian read decades-old partisan rants by Ted Kennedy and Coretta Scott King attacking Senator Jeff Sessions. It wasn’t substantiated then and it isn’t now.

The words she quoted were used to oppose Sessions for a judgeship in the 1980s. It was a vicious attack. At the core of the verbal assault in the 1980s was the fact they didn’t agree with his views.

Sen. Sessions is a man who destroyed the Alabama KKK.

Warren was first warned by the presiding officer to not impugn another senator’s motives or she would be in violation of Rule 19.

Rule 19: No Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.

Warren bickered with the presiding officer that she was only reading the words of Kennedy and King but the officer warned her again that it was a violation.

Warren went on reading until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intervened and said she has “impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama.”

He invoked Rule 19, and Warren lashed out, “I am surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate in the United States Senate. I ask leave of the Senate to continue my remarks.”

McConnell objected and the presiding officer told Warren to take her seat. Warren immediately appealed the ruling.

The Senate eventually took a vote tonight and voted 49-43 along party lines upholding the ruling that she violated Rule 19.

Earlier in the night, Warren took to Twitter to denounce what occurred. These are a few of the tweets. Her senate leftist colleagues are also upset that she wasn’t allowed to continue ripping apart the Senator.

Tonight on the Senate floor, I tried to speak about why @SenatorSessions is totally unfit to serve as Attorney General. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

On the floor, I read a letter that Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 opposing @SenatorSessions‘s judicial nomination: https://t.co/mnACXekh8f — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

She is not being honest.

I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

Then she acted unhinged.

Tonight @SenateMajLdr silenced Mrs King’s voice on the Sen floor – & millions who are afraid & appalled by what’s happening in our country. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017