Elizabeth Warren Spreads Some Hate to Another Democrat

Socialist Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) responded to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Tuesday after Schultz blasted her plan to raise taxes on wealthy Americans as unfeasible.

Schultz said Warren’s plan for a special annual tax on Americans whose net worth exceeds $50 billion is “ridiculous” and nothing more than a “good headline.”

“What’s “ridiculous” is billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged for themselves while opportunity slips away for everyone else,” the Massachusetts senator responded.

This comes from a woman who is bought by Planned Parenthood, unions, and other leftist groups.

She is a thief extraordinaire. After she gets done with taking from billionaires, she’ll work her way down until she gets to the middle class.

Howard Schultz is very left, he’s just not a Socialist.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told @nprinskeep he believes the Democrats will be too far left to win against President Trump in 2020. Full interview tomorrow on Morning Edition. pic.twitter.com/CBhPviE7uj — Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) January 28, 2019

The rich already pay more than their fair share for fewer services. She wants to start with a 90 percent marginal tax rate and that’s theft. The super-rich have to pay state, local, and residential taxes in addition to her tax.

In her last life, she was chopping off the heads of royalty in France. She is a Marxist with a love of identity politics.

Warren is a hater. Her entire Twitter feed is hate, hate, hate.

It’s time to fundamentally transform our tax code so it’s not rigged for the rich. My plan taxes the wealth of the 75,000 US households with a net worth over $50 million. Let’s demand the top 0.1% pay their fair share – & start rebuilding our middle class.https://t.co/s2XSz0sF31 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 26, 2019