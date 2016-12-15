Elizabeth Warren Unhinged Prepares Bill to Impeach Donald Trump

By now, most people know of the Twitter wars between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren and they know about Warren’s unhinged rants about Trump and everyone he has selected for his cabinet. Warren has ramped up her attack. The Hill reports that Warren and her senate allies are preparing a bill that would lead to impeachment if he doesn’t divest his financial assets to their satisfaction. [The House impeaches]
The legislation requires President-elect Donald Trump to divest any financial assets that pose a conflict of interest and place the money into a blind trust.
The bill would also consider any violation by Trump of conflict of interest or ethics laws a “high crime or misdemeanor under the impeachment clause of the U.S. constitution,” according to a fact sheet on the forthcoming bill from Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s office.
That of course is grounds to impeach [Emoluments clause of the Constitution].
.@SenatorCardin, @ChrisCoons, @SenatorDurbin, @SenJeffMerkley & I will introduce a bill in January to implement the Emoluments Clause.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 15, 2016
It’s amazing she knows about this clause but the left does find the Constitution when they want to manipulate it. How is it constitutional to pass a bill against one person?
“The American people deserve to know that the President of the United States is working to do what’s best for the country — not using his office to do what’s best for himself and his businesses,” the Massachusetts Democrat said with her finest weasel words.
Donald Trump has not said how his interests will be handled. She’s preparing for a problem that doesn’t exist.
Warren used her college office to conduct non-college business, such as, working for asbestos manufacturers to fight lawsuits from those allegedly affected by the material. Warren has no credibility. She pulls stunts.
