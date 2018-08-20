Elizabeth Warren Wants to Nationalize Corporations So We Too Can Be Venezuela

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren has a bill to nationalize every major corporation in the United States. She wants to seize private property and turn it over to the inefficient, overly-large government. Can you just see iPhones once the government gets hold of them?

The Communist/Socialist senator would take all control over large corporations from the people. It wouldn’t be long before we would be Venezuela or Cuba. The Scandinavian countries she and Bernie Sanders like to tout as role models don’t run the corporations.

The Orwellian bill is called, “Accountable Capitalism Act.” It’s actually the Unaccountable Socialism/Communism Act. Politicians would have even more power over the people and run the country into the ground even faster than they are now.

The plan, such as it is, would mandate that no business making more than $1 billion in revenue would be permitted to legally operate without permission from the federal government.

The federal government would get to dictate the board members, policies, rules, compensation, and personnel requirements.

The fake Indian basically wants to steal private enterprise in the United States.

It’s illegal but that wouldn’t even put a damper on her enthusiasm. The woman literally hates business and adores big government. That could be a product of her profound ditziness and dishonesty.

She’s out promoting it as if it actually makes sense. Hopefully, she will be the Democratic candidate for president in 2020 because the thief wannabe surely has no chance.