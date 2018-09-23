Ellison’s Battered Ex Posts Some of His Texts Suggesting He Lied

Keith Ellison has denied abusing two girlfriends, but one of them, Karen Monahan isn’t going to stop until her party listens to her. Ms. Monahan, a Democrat, has been ignored, insulted, and lied about by Ellison, who is a candidate for attorney general of Minnesota.

Sexual abuse shouldn’t be political but it is.

Karen Monahan, who said Keith Ellison sent her threatening text messages and once screamed obscenities at her as he dragged her off a bed by her feet, wrote on Twitter: “I said this would happen early on. Keith is getting others to write commentary, sharing personal info, like being sexually abused, making false statements about who broke up, how it happened, etc. He will stop at nothing. #WhyIDidntReport victims get smeared, shamed, lied on.”

SHE’S NOT TOLERATING HIS ALLEGED LIES

She has taken to releasing his text messages from 2017 when he tried to lure her back. If they are his texts, he looks like a barefaced liar. Ms. Monahan believes he has a narcissistic personality.

In one text, Ellison says he will consider her comments about him being a narcissist although he doesn’t think it applies to him.

At a debate this week, Ellison claimed he broke up with her and labeled her a spurned lover. The texts show otherwise.

He said at the debate, “Well, because I- we broke up two years ago for a reason, I didn’t want to be in the relationship and therefore, I left the relationship. And to get back in touch with her again is not something that I am interested in doing.”

He also said during the debate with his two opponents for attorney general that he didn’t want to go back with her. His texts show he was actually trying to manipulate her into going back with him.

One of the debate moderators asked, “Are you confident that no one else will step forward with any other allegations?”

Ellison replied, “Look, in this political environment, I don’t know what somebody might cook up. But I could tell you that there is absolutely nobody that I am aware of who is threatening or suggesting or who has ever made a prior accusation about me.”

Last week, Ms. Monahan released medical reports that appear to support her allegations. She has evidence.

ELLISON TEXTS

Ms. Monahan says he’s a narcissist and she has some good reasons for thinking that.

