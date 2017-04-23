“Embarrassed to Be an American” Bruce Springsteen Sings Trump is a “Con Man” in a New Song

Bruce Springsteen recently told his Australian fans he is “embarrassed to be an American” because Donald Trump is president.

Springsteen and his longtime musician pal Joe Grushecky have released a new song written by Grushecky, “That’s What Makes Us Great.” It’s anti-Trump and in it he sings Trump is a “con man”. The song goes:

“Don’t you brag to me

That you never read a book

I never put my faith

In a con man and his crooks”

“I had this song, and Bruce and I had been talking. I sent it to him and he liked it. I said, ‘What do you think about singing on it?’ He gave it the Bruce treatment.”

Grushecky said it was when Trump made fun of the special needs reporter (which he didn’t do, but that’s one of the left’s “alternative facts”) that Trump lost his respect.

Trump didn’t make fun of him as a handicapped person because he didn’t know he was handicapped but let’s not let facts get in the way.

“How could a person like that be president of the United States?” Grushecky continued. “Regardless of all the other [stuff], that to me is appalling. I have special needs people in my family and in my neighborhood. I worked with special needs people my whole life and I was really offended by it.”

The song was debuted with a 4-year old who went up on the stage in the UK. Classy.

I deleted all my Springsteen albums from my iPod.