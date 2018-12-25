Embarrassing Tweets! New Dem Buzzword Makes Them Look Ridiculous

When Chuck Schumer initiated the false claim that President Trump had a “temper tantrum” over the border wall, almost every media outlet and Nancy Pelosi said the exact same thing. They all work in concert. They either get a phone call, text, or they just know when they hear the word emphasized. Then they repeat it ad nauseum to indoctrinate people with their propaganda.

Now that Secretary Mattis and Brett McGurk, who were resigning anyway, left in a huff, the buzzword is “chaos”.

“It’s Christmas Eve and @ realDonaldTrump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve — after he just fired the Secretary of Defense” – Nancy Pelosi (and Chuck Schumer), they both tweeted EXACTLY.

That’s not too obvious.

Before they condemn Trump, they should go after the idiot at the Federal Reserve who plunged the stock market into chaos. For seven years of Obama’s reign, the Reserve did NOT raise the interest rates, but now they continually raise them.