Eminem’s New Album Demeans Whites, Belittles Trump, Fantasizes Killing Ivanka

In his new rap album “Revival,” Marshall Bruce Mathers III aka Eminem sings it has been “embarrassing” to be a “white boy” and he drones on about his “murder fantasy” of Ivanka Trump.

“There have been times where it’s been embarrassing to be a white boy,” the middle-age rapper sings in “Untouchable”.

“Seems like the average lifespan of a white man is more than twice than a black life span,” Eminem says. “I wonder sometimes if it has a price scanner.”

“I feel like checking out on life, can’t escape this circumstance,” he says.

In another track released on his new album, the rapper calls Trump “Aryan,” and says it’s “time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached.”

His lewd, hate-filled lyrics describe a “murder fantasy” of the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

“Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard/ But dog how the f*** is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car/ Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it/ Must go above and beyond, ’cause it’s incumbent upon Me, ’cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde girl/That motherf****n’ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond”

Ivanka and President Trump weren’t the only members of the family to get a shout out on the record. Melania was next, as he rapped about making a pass at her. “Ivanka, stiff arm her/While I’m hittin’ on Melania/And this song’s for all ya.”

In “Like Home,” a bubbling with hate Eminem describes Trump as a chump who parrots Fox News and who won’t denounce members of the KKK because he plays golf with them.

“Take it back to the Shady National Convention, Wish I would’ve spit on it before I went to shake his hand at the event”, Eminem raps, referencing a televised 2004 concert at which Trump appeared. “Or maybe had the wherewithal to know that he was gonna try to tear apart / Our sacred land we cherish and stand for.”

The LA Times review said he sang clunker and clunker on “his well-intentioned” album. His hateful lyrics are what they see as “well-intentioned”. The reviewer wasn’t concerned about Eminem’s contempt for his own race, but only that he was superficial in his examination of so-called white privilege. “Untouchable,” in particular, the reviewer says, is staggeringly simplistic in its examination of white privilege.

His album is largely panned. The man who once fantasized about killing his wife, has found new people to hurt.

Why he believes Trump is tearing the country apart is curious given the divisive country we became under Barack Obama.

Music review Chase McMullen said Eminem’s “crusade on Trump and white privilege is fiery and perhaps admirable,” but added: “It’s truly unfortunate the music behind the ideas makes Revival the most abrasive and unlistenable he’s ever sounded.”

What we can surmise is Eminem is filled with hate for half the country, the President, his family, white people, and he made a mediocre album.