Emmy Hosts Insulted Republicans, Whites, Jesus, the Elderly

Emmy hosts insulted the elderly, white people, Republicans, and Jesus last night to kick off the show. Just this past weekend, former Vice President Joe Biden called Trump supporters “virulent” “dregs of humanity”.

At least they’re honest about how much they hate people with whom they disagree.

Hollywood’s biggest celebrities were in New York City Monday night for the 70th Annual Emmy Awards. During the monologue, the comics such as they are geared their insults toward Hollywood’s favorite punching bags.

The show went bad quickly during Michael Che’s opening monologue with co-host Colin Jost when he jabbed at conservatives and whites.

“My mother is not watching,” Che said. “She says she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough.”

“That’s true,” he continued. “The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads.”

There was a subtle crack about Nazis which they think are Republicans. They even had to insult Roseanne.

They stayed away from mentioning President Trump’s name.

The bad joke begins at about 1:00: