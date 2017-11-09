Enormous Omnibus Spending Bill to Include DACA Says Chuck

In October, Paul Ryan said DACA will begin the spending bill. It is unclear what the trade off will be, perhaps nothing. On November 2nd, Republicans said DACA will not be in the spending bill. On Tuesday Schuck Schumer said it will be in the spending bill. In return, we will definitely get a huge spending bill.

Minority Senate leader Chuck Schumer declared on Tuesday that the so-called dreamers will be given permanent legal status and a path to citizenship as part of the omnibus spending bill set for a vote next month. Schumer told reporters at the Capitol, “We feel very strongly that DACA must pass and must pass by Dec. 31. We think we’re going to have a good number of our Republican colleagues join us.”