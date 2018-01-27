Enough Evidence to “Arrest” Hillary! She Would Look Lovely in an Orange Jumpsuit

Tom Fitton referred to Comey’s investigation into Hillary Clinton a “sham”and said there is “more than enough evidence” to “arrest Mrs. Clinton now”. With all the evidence against Hillary, why has nothing been done? She compromised national security over and over and she lied about it under oath.

We are heading for a crisis, perhaps as early as Monday, when the Memo is released, which will be followed by the IG’s report. Then we have the Mueller investigation and a possible constitutional crisis. The one thing in all this we do know is that Hillary Clinton is guilty of endangering national security.

More than enough evidence to arrest her

“You got a Russia scandal, you’ve gotta Bahrain scandal, you gotta China scandal, you gotta Nigeria scandal…you still gotta Benghazi scandal!” Fitton said.

Fitton said, “We’ve known for some time the Clinton investigation was a sham and corrupt. The text messages are further proof. Clinton email investigation should be reopened. More than enough evidence, especially on classified info abuse, to arrest Mrs. Clinton now.”

We’ve known for some time the Clinton investigation was a sham and corrupt. The text messages are further proof. Clinton email investigation should be reopened. More than enough evidence, especially on classified info abuse, to arrest Mrs. Clinton now. https://t.co/4kESgfIKRj pic.twitter.com/v7duss0QIu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 26, 2018