Enough $$$ Raised to Fly Giant ‘Khan Baby’ Blimp Over London

There have been more than 1,296 bloody knife attacks in London this year alone. Some are calling for the weak Mayor Saddiq Khan to resign. That didn’t stop Khan from making a fool of himself by okaying Antifa’s giant ‘Trump Baby’ blimp fly over London during the United States President’s visit to the U.K.

THERE IS A COUNTER BLIMP PROTEST

A campaign has been set up to crowdfund a counter-protest to the “Trump baby” blimp due to fly over London when President Trump visits next week — with demonstrators aiming to launch an equally giant balloon of Trump foe and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The blimp will be called ‘Baby Khan’. The artist wants to see if free speech applies to all in London.

Artist Yanny Bruere, originally from Northampton in the U.K. but now living in Spain, has raised enough money to fly a “baby Khan” balloon. His campaign has raised more than they needed and will use the additional money to unseat Khan. The campaign has raised £33,991 from over 2,000 people. The target is now 50,000 pounds.

“Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime sky rocket to unprecedented levels,” the crowdfunding page reads. “People in London don’t feel safe and they aren’t safe, 81 murders this year alone! Khan out.” OUCH: Campaign for ‘Baby Khan’ balloon smashes £10k target as public express anger at London’s Mayor. ‘Let’s see if free speech applies to all and whether or not Mr. Khan and the London Assembly will also approve this.’https://t.co/AAdZe4o3lv — Westmonster (@WestmonsterUK) July 6, 2018 A Reddit user mockingly posted a photo of Muslims bowing towards Mecca in London with the caption, “Citizens of London fall to their knees at the sight of Trump Baby.” Disrespectful ‘Trump Baby’ Blimp Khan’s lack of effectiveness doesn’t stop Khan from arrogantly attempting to humiliate the President of the United States, something our fellow countrymen would have once found offensive. The Democrats applaud foreigners insulting our President. Khan has approved the flying of a ‘Trump Baby’ Blimp during the President’s visit. “The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms,” a spokesperson for Mr. Khan said Thursday, Sky News reported. “His city operations team have met with the organizers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.” The blimp is called ‘Trump Baby’ and it has its own Twitter account. It’s vile and nasty as you might imagine. To show you how radical this mayor is, you should know that Antifa [deceptively called anti-Fascists] is behind it and that is who he supports. Antifa mocked the weak mayor, saying he had to give in since “never won anything in his life.” One must suspect that this was one event Khan gladly okayed.