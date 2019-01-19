ENTERTAINING! BuzzFeed Is Getting Pilloried on Social Media

We have two stories up about BuzzFeed. Within 42 minutes of the first story exploring the BS BuzzFeed story, we had to update with the news that Mueller debunked it here. Then we had to update to say BuzzFeed was sticking by their story and challenging Mueller to explain what facts he disagreed with. It’s quite remarkable that they would stick with the story and then expect Mueller to respond.

The BuzzFeed story might have been a real story, planted by people who wanted to hurt the President, but who knows. We will learn more as the days roll on.

Social media is afire and BuzzFeed is getting the thrashing they deserve. If nothing else, it’s entertaining!

Rudy Guiliani wants an investigation of the sources for the BuzzFeed story. He’s right. If there are leakers as BuzzFeed claims, they need to be held to account. They are allegedly in law enforcement and they are breaking the law. The leakers must be exposed.

I commend Bob Mueller’s office for correcting the BuzzFeed false story that Pres. Trump encouraged Cohen to lie. I ask the press to take heed that their hysterical desire to destroy this President has gone too far. They pursued this without critical analysis all day. #FAKENEWS — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 19, 2019

.@Buzzfeed cited federal law enforcement sources. Who are the leakers? Did they work for Mueller? This scandal is just beginning. Shut Mueller special counsel down! https://t.co/Jl7x3pXxzf — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 19, 2019

The President responded:

By the time their fake news campaigns are fully exposed they’ve already moved on to their next fake news campaign. A global real estate developer contemplating developing global real estate is just a desperate attempt to create their latest Trump scandal du jour.#MAGA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/mopAsB2hYU — JointheNRA NOW! 🇺🇸 (@CarmineZozzora) January 19, 2019

Remember it was Buzzfeed that released the totally discredited “Dossier,” paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats (as opposition research), on which the entire Russian probe is based! A very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

This is damaging to all media. They went with a story without anyone seeing the evidence. CNN and MSNBC went with the story without fact-checking. They portrayed it as factual.

If the media does not spend — minute for minute — the same amount of time on the death of the latest #FakeNews from @BuzzFeed (RIP) that they did speculating about “IF IT’S TRUE 😱!” then they should quit even pretending to be unbiased. What a disgrace. #RIPbuzzfeed — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2019

How many people were exposed to this Buzzfeed story, believe it to be true and won’t see that Robert Mueller has directly called it “not accurate”? There’s no denying the media’s proliferation of fake news. They try to shape public opinion & shift votes with these fake stories. pic.twitter.com/ylZcpNqNmA — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 19, 2019

The reporters never saw the evidence. They went off of a source who said it was “credible”. This isn’t journalism. Congratulations, Buzzfeed and CNN are head to head on the Fake News award. https://t.co/589cjvvlST — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 19, 2019

This is funny even with the typos.

🚨DON’T MISS THIS🚨 Many news outlets have reported fake news about the Special Council. BuzzFeed holds the distinct humiliation of bing *the only* outlet to publish a story so catastrophically wrong that Robert Mueller himself emerged to destroy it. What a monumental fuck-up pic.twitter.com/82cRrM4wH4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2019

We could go on all day with the Twitter annihilation of BuzzFeed.

Buzzfeed just went full Avenatti https://t.co/jUGVZ1Hr4l — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 19, 2019

And then there’s Dan Bongino!

Dan Bongino goes off on the BuzzFeed: “Why would Donald Trump lie and initiate a crime…why would he instruct [Cohen] to lie about a none crime?” “You have the scoop of the century and you give it to BuzzFeed and to a reporter at BuzzFeed with a checkered past?” pic.twitter.com/a2ysZRzs4y — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 19, 2019

And Terrence Williams!

BuzzFeed is fake news just like their cousin CNN Special counsel Robert Mueller team disputed BuzzFeeds made up story. So Impeach who? Twitter sleep now RETWEET if you’re laughing with me pic.twitter.com/dlUzsALQZT — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 19, 2019