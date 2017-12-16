Entire Transgender Family Comes Out for an Interview

The entire family of four in Arizona has come out as transgender. They are all happy they can be what they feel comfortable being. The father identifies as a woman, the mother says she is a man, the son thinks he’s a girl, and the daughter says she’s a boy.

“It feels like you’re getting to live for the first time. And my children are getting to be who they’ve always wanted to be.” ~ Daniel Harrott

Daniel Harrott was born a woman, while his fiancée, Shirley Austin was born a man. Both have previously been married.

“The whole family is in transition,” Austin said in an interview with KJZZ, which reports the two adults are teaching each other to adopt “traditional” gender roles.

Daniel thinks trans people have been in his family for 100 years. His grandmother’s sister was what people used to call a “cross-dresser.” Her behavior scared his grandmother so much that she made sure when she had a daughter that she — Daniel’s mom — dressed feminine.

“Of course my mother just gave that same lesson: ‘This is not OK. You must be a girl. This is who you were born to be,” Daniel said.

Hearing the word transgender was enlightening and turned his life around. He realized what he was.