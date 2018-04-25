Entitled Clinton, Gillibrand Commissioner Tells Cops to “Shut the f*** Up”

Former financial advisor to Hillary Clinton, and now ex-commissioner with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Caren Z. Turner, 60, got into a profanity-laced tirade with police officers which is now online. Police released the tape.

Ironically, she was chairwoman of its ethics committee, Politico reported.

“You may shut the f— up!” she screeched at an officer.

According to a police report from March 31, Turner’s daughter was in a car that had been pulled over on Route 9W by Tenafly, N.J., police, but the driver allegedly could not provide proof of insurance or registration. So Turner was called to the scene to help resolve the matter, NJ.com reported.

She demanded details from the officers but they are not obligated to tell her anything. They advised her to talk to the people in the car.

Turner appears to grow increasingly frustrated, and demands that the officers refer to her as “Commissioner” rather than “Miss.”

An officer tried to end the pointless conversation when she said, “You may not tell me when to take my child. You may shut the f— up!”

The Port Authority called her behavior “indefensible”. She resigned before they could fire her.

A Democrat, she had previously served on finance committees for Hillary Clinton, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine.

