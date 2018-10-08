Entitled Rich White Man Blasts So Called “Entitled Rich White Men”

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson asked crazy Tom Steyer, an entitled rich white man about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s comments about Kavanaugh. She wanted to know whether Steyer thinks Democrats talking about impeaching Kavanaugh is political suicide for them.

“I don’t think so. But I think what Senator Graham is saying was on evidence in Washington last week. Which was, a group of very rich, very entitled white men wanted to tell the rest of the country, ‘we are going to have our way, and if you don’t like it, that is too darn bad,” Steyer said.

Uh, Tom, the Republicans won the election. We’ve been told many times by that great sage, Barack Obama, that elections have consequences.

THE NEW LINDSEY GRAHAM COMES OUT FIGHTING

Sen. Lindsey Graham made the same point, condemned the McCarthyism, and challenged Sen. Schumer.

On Sunday, as he spoke on the Sunday news show, Graham held up a piece of paper that listed all of the names on President Trump’s shortlist for the Supreme Court.

“There are twenty-something people on this list,” he said, addressing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “Name five, name three, name one that would be okay with you.”

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Chuck U to respond.

“Brett Kavanaugh was a mainstream judge,” Graham explained.

“I would’ve chosen him if I had been president, Bush supported him, everybody running for president on our side believe that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were outstanding conservative jurists,” the senator continued.

“So, Chuck, if you want someone new? Look at this list and see anybody you agree to, but what you want to do, Senator Schumer, is to overturn the election,” the Republican challenged. “If you want to pick judges, then you need to win the White House. When Obama won, I voted for two judges that he picked,” Graham continued.